India, France Textile Bodies Deepen Trade, Sustainability And Design Ties At Bharat Tex 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India and European Union moved to deepen textile and apparel ties as the Bharat Tex Trade Federation and France's Première Vision signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to boost trade, innovation and sustainable sourcing, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Textiles said the partnership will also promote innovation, sustainability, design excellence, trend intelligence and global sourcing across the textile value chain.

It will create new opportunities for Indian manufacturers, exporters and designers to expand their presence and enable global brands, buyers and fashion houses to engage more deeply with India's diverse and competitive textile ecosystem.

Première Vision's PV Paris is world's leading textile and fashion sourcing exhibitions and an influential international platform for trend forecasting, innovation and design excellence.

The collaboration will provide Indian manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters and emerging brands with access to a globally recognised platform to showcase premium textiles, apparel, accessories, technical textiles, sustainable materials and fashion innovations before leading international buyers, designers and fashion houses.

It will also provide Première Vision and its global network with enhanced access to India's integrated textile value chain through Bharat Tex, creating new opportunities for sourcing, business partnerships and long-term collaboration. The partnership will facilitate reciprocal participation at Bharat Tex and Première Vision Paris, strengthen buyer-seller engagement, and foster the exchange of trend and design intelligence, the statement noted.

The LoI was exchanged at the inaugural session of Bharat Tex 2026. The collaboration follows the successful conclusion of negotiations on the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to enhance market access and competitiveness for Indian textile and apparel exporters.

Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh said the partnership is a significant step in positioning Bharat Tex as a truly global platform.

"It will help Indian MSMEs, first-time exporters and manufacturers connect with leading European buyers, while showcasing India's strengths as a reliable, innovative and sustainable sourcing destination. It also reinforces India's growing role as a trusted partner in the global textile value chain," the minister said.