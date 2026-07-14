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NLI HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES EXPECTED SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE


Date: 2026-07-14 04:16:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report second quarter 2026 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

NLI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


MENAFN14072026004107003653ID1111397829


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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