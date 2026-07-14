France Approves Rafale Jets, Advanced Air Defenses, And Missile Production For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The text of the declaration was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In accordance with the declaration of intent signed by the two leaders on November 17, 2025, Ukraine and the French Republic reaffirm their intention to cooperate to accelerate the equipping of the Ukrainian armed forces, which constitute the first security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe. France and Ukraine agree to prioritize projects that enhance Ukraine's combat aviation and air and anti-ballistic missile defense capabilities," the declaration states.

The document emphasizes that, under the agreed framework of the Ukraine Support Loan (USL), Ukraine confirms that its defense priorities within the program will deepen integration and cooperation between the defense industrial and technological bases of Ukraine and the European Union.

Ukraine has announced an initial order for 16 Rafale fighter jets, together with their weapons package, out of the 100 aircraft planned for procurement under the agreement reached in November 2025. Funding will be requested through the 2026 and 2027 tranches of the Ukraine Support Loan, as well as from other available financing sources.

ready to grant Ukraine licenses to manufacture Aster and SCALP missile

The first four Rafale aircraft will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots and maintenance personnel complete their training, which could begin in France in 2026.

According to the declaration,“air-to-ground and air-to-air armaments, including AASM bombs, laser-guided anti-drone rockets, and MICA and METEOR missiles, will be delivered in coherence with the operational deployment of the aircraft advances.”

Each Rafale will be equipped with a weapons package in quantities agreed upon by the bilateral technical working groups.

France has also authorized the licensed production in Ukraine of AASM guided bombs and SCALP cruise missiles by the end of 2026, with production to begin as soon as possible.

In the field of air and ballistic missile defense, Ukraine will become the first combat operator of the Franco-Italian SAMP/T NG system. France and Italy have also authorized the licensed production of Aster 30 missiles in Ukraine.

"Ukraine also intends to order 4 Franco-Italian SAMP/T NG systems. The related financing will be requested under the 2026 and 2027 tranches of the Ukraine Support Loan (USL). 5 GM400 radars, 1 GF300 radar, and 1 Kronos radar will also be included in the USL product schedules for 2026," the declaration states.

Taking into account the operational situation in Ukraine, France has committed to deliver the SAMP/T NG systems as quickly as possible, including through the phased deployment of system modules after their delivery and certification beginning in 2027.

Before the complete systems become operational, one GF300 radar will be deployed in Ukraine by the end of 2026 as the first component of the SAMP/T NG system.

During the production period, France will also provide two SAMP/T systems to Ukraine as an interim capability. These systems will be returned once the newly procured SAMP/T NG batteries are delivered.

In addition, the five GM400 radars are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2027.

"Concurrently, to address the operational urgency, France and Italy have decided to accelerate the delivery of agreed number of Aster 30 missiles by October 2026, supporting the commitment made to Eurosam through the USL. Furthermore, France and Italy authorize the licensed production of Aster 30 missiles in Ukraine before the end of 2026 and starting as soon as possible," the declaration further states.

Macron:to provide Ukraine with 16 Rafale fighter jets, radars, missiles

France and Italy also authorize the licensed production of Aster 30 missiles in Ukraine by the end of 2026, with manufacturing to begin as soon as possible.

France will also support the development of Ukrainian anti-ballistic interceptor missiles, including the FREYJA project, by promoting industrial cooperation with French defense companies and providing expert assistance through the French Defence Procurement Agency (Direction générale de l'armement – DGA).

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral cooperation, the situation on the battlefield, and Ukraine's military requirements. During the meeting, Zelensky also presented Macron with the Order of Freedom in recognition of France's assistance and support for Ukraine.