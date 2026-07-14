Telangana CM Has No Dual Voter Entry, Clarifies Election Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) The District Election Officer of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana has clarified that there is no case of double voting or dual voter enrolment involving Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) of Nagarkurnool issued a clarification denying false social media claims regarding the Chief Minister's voter registration.

The DEO stated that Revanth Reddy is not registered as a voter in Achampet Assembly Constituency or anywhere else in Nagarkurnool district as of July 14, 2026.

In a statement, the DEO said it had come to his notice that false information was circulating on social media regarding the Chief Minister's voter status in Nagarkurnool district.

"As the voter enrolment is not there, the question of Enumeration Form printing and distribution in the process of Special Intensive Revision does not arise," the statement read.

The DEO requested citizens not to believe or spread baseless rumours.

A section of the media reported that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies, each falling under a different Parliamentary constituency.

According to those reports, the electoral rolls listed Revanth Reddy as a voter in the Kodangal Assembly constituency under the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency. His name also appeared in the Achampet Assembly constituency under the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency. Both entries carried the same EPIC number.

Following these reports, 'FactCheck_Telangana', the official handle of the state government's initiative on X, issued a clarification.

According to the official statement posted on its handle on Tuesday, the Election Commission clarified that the appearance of the Chief Minister's name in two electoral rolls with the same EPIC number was an "electoral roll anomaly" that was being addressed through the ongoing SIR exercise.

The statement said the correction would be carried out by the DEO concerned in accordance with the Election Commission of India's prescribed procedures. It also said electoral authorities had clarified that the presence of the same EPIC number in two electoral rolls did not, by itself, establish that a person was entitled to vote in two constituencies.

"The Chief Minister's family has informed the electoral authorities that they wish to retain the voter registration in Kodangal constituency. They have requested deletion of the entry from the Kondareddypally electoral roll," the statement maintained.

Following criticism in some quarters over the clarification issued by the state government instead of the election authorities, the post was deleted from the 'FactCheck Telangana' handle.

A clarification was issued by Nagarkurnool DEO on Tuesday night, denying dual enrolment.