Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Trump Drops 20% Fee Plan For Hormuz Strait In Favour Of Deals With Gulf States

Trump Drops 20% Fee Plan For Hormuz Strait In Favour Of Deals With Gulf States


Date: 2026-07-14 02:38:45

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog .]

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped the idea of charging a 20 per cent fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, and said he would instead take trade and investment deals with the Gulf states.

Recommended For You

The change of plan comes a day after Trump proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard the waterway.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump did not mention any commitments by Gulf states, saying "Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future."

Shortly after Trump made the 20 per cent fee proposal on Monday, the U.N.'s shipping agency said it opposed fees on ships passing through maritime waterways but added it would await more details of what Trump had in mind.

In his post on Tuesday, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for Iran.

"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," he said.

ALSO READ
    Trump to apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz, reimpose Iranian blockade Iran, Oman to study charging service costs for Hormuz

MENAFN14072026000049011007ID1111397590


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search