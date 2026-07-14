Trump Drops 20% Fee Plan For Hormuz Strait In Favour Of Deals With Gulf States

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow.]

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped the idea of charging a 20 per cent fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, and said he would instead take trade and investment deals with the Gulf states.

Recommended For You

The change of plan comes a day after Trump proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard the waterway.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump did not mention any commitments by Gulf states, saying "Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future."

Shortly after Trump made the 20 per cent fee proposal on Monday, the U.N.'s shipping agency said it opposed fees on ships passing through maritime waterways but added it would await more details of what Trump had in mind.

In his post on Tuesday, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for Iran.

"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," he said.

Trump to apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz, reimpose Iranian blockade Iran, Oman to study charging service costs for Hormuz

ALSO READ