Cinc Syrskyi Visits Combat Units In Oleksandrivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

“Another trip to the hot Oleksandrivka sector. Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I worked with combat units of the Airborne Assault Forces group, as well as with adjacent units that are confidently holding their defenses, conducting active combat operations, and destroying the enemy. The main purpose of the trip was to directly assess the execution of combat missions in the brigades' defense sectors, verify their combat readiness, and speak with commanders and service members on the ground,” Syrskyi said.

As noted, the Commander-in-Chief heard reports from the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, as well as commanders of military units and subunits, regarding the operational situation, problematic issues, and ways to resolve them. He paid particular attention to logistical support, as it directly affects the effectiveness of operations on the battlefield.

Syrskyi issued the necessary instructions regarding the provision of units with weapons, military equipment, and weapons systems, primarily strike drone systems.

“We are consistently expanding our drone capabilities. The enemy is increasingly feeling the impact of these capabilities-both deep within its rear areas and directly on the front lines. According to statistics from one day in July, across the entire front line, we achieved a 1.8:1 advantage over the enemy in the use of FPV drones,” the Commander-in-Chief reported.

He presented awards to the soldiers who are bravely holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, and bringing Ukraine closer to victory every day.

rotations on front lines carried out on time, but some soldiers without relief for over 200 days, says

During his conversation with the servicemen, Syrskyi emphasized the importance of doing everything possible to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that 72% of rotations on the front lines were carried out on tim, but there are soldiers who have been on duty without relief for more than 200 days.

Photo: Syrskyi/Facebook