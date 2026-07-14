Slovak President Departs Fuzuli Airport For Baku

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Slovak President Peter Pellegrini departed Fuzuli International Airport for Baku by plane on July 14, AzerNEWS reports.

Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), briefed the Slovak president at Fuzuli International Airport on the Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports.

President Pellegrini was seen off by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Emin Huseynov, the Azerbaijani president's special representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, and other officials.