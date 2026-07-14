Bengal BJP Chief Cautions Party Leaders To Refrain From Excessive Interference In Community Durga Puja Affairs

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 14 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, on Tuesday issued a note of caution for party's state leaders, including elected public representatives, to refrain from excessive interference in the affairs of the different community Durga Pujas in the state, a complaint, which was rampant against leaders, MLAs, MPs and even Councillors during the previous Trinamool Congress government.

Bhattacharya has issued a social media post and audio statement, where he rubbished recently surfaced speculation that he will be the President of reputed community Durga Puja committee in North Kolkata.

"This is a baseless rumour which has surfaced. I will not be the resident of any community Durga Puja Committee. I take on the responsibility of organising any Puja," the State BJP President said.

Thereafter, Bhattacharya issued a note of caution for all the party leaders and elected public representatives to refrain from excessive interference in the affairs of the different community Durga Pujas in the state.

"A legislator or Minister may choose to become the President of a Puja committee in their own area. That is their personal decision. But that does not mean that political figures, legislators, MPs, or leaders of political parties will go out on the streets and take control of different Puja Committees one after another," the State BJP President said in his social media statement.

Commenting that the Durga Puja belonged to the people and not to any political party, Bhattacharya added that the BJP feels that the independence, autonomy, and universal character of Puja committees should remain intact.

"Let the joy of the festival remain in the hands of the people and not in the clutches of politics," he said.

The CPI-M, because of the Communist or Marxist philosophy of refraining from direct involvement in religious activities, had always maintained a safe distance from being part of any community Durga Puja affair during the 34-year Left Front rule in West Bengal from 1977 to 2011.

The only engagement of the CPI-M during the four days of Durga Puja was setting of stalls of Communist or Marxist literature near popular Durga Puja pandals.

However, during the 15-year of Trinamool Congress government from 2011 to 2026, the previous ruling party leaders virtually took control of the majority of community Durga Pujas in the state.

On Tuesday, Bhattacharya had made it clear that the new BJP government in the state will not adopt the previous Trinamool Congress government way as regards to community Durga Pujas.