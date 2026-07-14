Defence, Security Veterans Welcome Non-Bailable Warrant Against Hafiz Saeed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Veteran defence officials on Tuesday welcomed the non-bailable warrant issued by a Jammu court against Hafiz Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case, saying that the move can enable the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against the UN-designated terrorist.

Speaking to IANS, defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (retd.) said: "Finally, the charge sheet filed by the police after the investigation has been taken into cognisance by the court, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Hafiz Saeed. Now, this warrant will have to be forwarded by the Government of India, following which Interpol can issue a Red Corner Notice so that Hafiz Saeed can be brought here."

However, he said that this is unlikely because "Pakistan has consistently denied the presence of Hafiz Saeed in the country. It already has so many UN-designated terrorists; even Osama Bin Laden (who was killed by the USA) was in Pakistan, though it had denied his presence then too."

"While it remains to be seen how the Indian government attempts to fulfil the court's directive, one thing is clear that the world now knows that since the court has taken cognisance, that means there is some truth in India's allegations against Pakistan," the former Army Captain said.

Gaur was optimistic that now the world's opinion will be against Pakistan and the terrorists it harbours.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid urged that the legal processes should be completed in a timely manner.

"We are all waiting for the day when Pakistan hands over Hafiz Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Masood Azhar of Jaish-e-Mohammed and others like them to India, even the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, who is still in Pakistan," he told IANS.

Regarding the Pahalgam attack, Vaid said: "The conspiracy is planned at their (Hafiz Saeed's) level, while those on the ground merely execute it. The legal process establishes who the conspirator and the main accused is."

"Even if you look at the Mumbai attacks, they were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba. There too, Hafiz Saeed was the main conspirator," he added.

The former DGP said that now since the legal process is complete, "A Red Corner Notice can be issued by the Interpol and if it is done, he (Saeed) won't be able to undertake international travel."

"Such a thing should happen in all cases where Lashkar-e-Taiba has a role so that evidence against them can be presented internationally; otherwise, many a time we are questioned (regarding allegations against Pakistan), so this is a good step in that regard as well," he stated.

Further, Vaid asserted: "Maximum terrorist attacks in India take place based on his (Saeed) conspiracies; that is why this warrant was necessary. Scores of terrorist attacks have taken place in India so far, and the people who have lost their lives in those should get justice."