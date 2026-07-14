Seven Emirates, One Tank, One Charge: Chery's Super Hybrid Range Takes The Challenge

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE has always been a country best explored by road. From the glittering skyline of Dubai to the quiet majesty of mountain passes in Ras Al Khaimah, every emirate has its own rhythm, landscape, and story. But what if a single road trip could capture all of it, without the constant interruption of refueling or charging?

That was the promise behind Chery UAE's bold“Seven Emirates Road Journey”, a cross-country exploration challenge designed to demonstrate the real-world capability of its latest Chery Super Hybrid technology. Behind the wheel of the TIGGO 9 Super Hybrid and the TIGGO 7 Super Hybrid, the journey set out to prove a compelling claim: Seven Emirates. One tank. One battery charge. Up to 1200 km of range.

The route began from Chery UAE's showrooms in Dubai, where the pulse of the city quickly gave way to open highways stretching toward the northern emirates. In Sharjah, the Heart of Sharjah district offered a moment of reflection among restored heritage buildings before the convoy continued toward the relaxed waterfront of Ajman Corniche.

It was here that the essence of the journey became clear. With the TIGGO 7 and the TIGGO 9 models operating through Chery's Super Hybrid system, the transition between electric and petrol power was seamless, almost imperceptible. The system pairs Chery's Fifth Generation ACTECO engine, Super Hybrid DHT transmission, and a high-performance hybrid battery, delivering a drive that feels both refined and responsive.

Northward, the landscape softened into the tranquil ecosystems of Umm Al Quwain, where quiet electric cruising felt perfectly suited to the calm surroundings. From there, the road began to climb. The ascent to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah tested the vehicles' performance credentials. Mountain roads demand torque, stability, and composure, and the hybrid drivetrain ensured all three effortlessly. The TIGGO, in particular, felt at home on the sweeping turns, combining confident power with the quiet assurance of electric assistance.

Beyond the mountains, the journey traced the coastline eastward to Fujairah Corniche, where the Hajar Mountains meet the Gulf of Oman. Hours into the drive, the promise of extended range was already proving itself. With up to 1200 km of combined driving capability, the vehicles continued forward without concern for the next stop, passing by Khorfakkan's iconic waterfalls. From there, the convoy ventured inland toward Al Ain Oasis, where shaded date palms offered respite from the desert sun before commanding the streets of the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. The journey ended back in Chery UAE's Dubai showrooms, with the challenge successfully completed.

“The Seven Emirates Road Journey was created to demonstrate how the Chery Super Hybrid technology transforms long-distance travel,” said Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, part of AWR Automotive.“With up to 1200 kilometers of range, drivers can explore further with confidence, as the TIGGO 7 and the TIGGO 9 Super Hybrid models combine efficiency, performance, and comfort in a way that truly supports the lifestyle of drivers in the UAE, whether those commuting for work between Emirates, or adventure seekers who let the road decide on their next destination knowing their vehicle has them covered, all the way.”

In a country built on movement and exploration, the ability to travel farther feels like the next chapter of mobility, especially when driving is also done smoothly, quietly, and efficiently. Through the“Seven Emirates Road Journey”, Chery's new Super Hybrid models are not only redefining local journeys, but also setting a new perspective for cross-border trips, empowering drivers to race new horizons at will.