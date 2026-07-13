Mitch McConnell Says Recovery Will Delay His Return to Senate
(MENAFN) US Senator Mitch McConnell said Sunday that he remains in recovery at a rehabilitation facility following a recent fall and a mild case of pneumonia, adding that he will not return to the Senate chamber until his doctors approve his return.
In a statement directed to voters in Kentucky and accompanied by a photo, McConnell thanked supporters for their messages and addressed concerns over his continued absence from the Senate.
The Republican senator said medical evaluations after his fall showed that he did not suffer broken bones, a concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumors, or bleeding. However, he said he briefly lost consciousness and required hospitalization.
"While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," McConnell said.
He explained that he was later moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, where he continues efforts to rebuild his strength.
McConnell said doctors conducted extensive examinations to identify the cause of the incident and that he is following medical guidance throughout his recovery.
"On the advice of my doctors, I won't be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet," he said.
Although he has been away from Washington, McConnell said he has continued working with his legislative team and Kentucky staff on assisting constituents. He also said he has remained in contact with fellow senators regarding issues such as government funding measures and the upcoming midterm elections.
McConnell, who previously announced that he plans to retire when his current Senate term concludes in January, said he remains focused on completing his responsibilities before leaving office.
In a statement directed to voters in Kentucky and accompanied by a photo, McConnell thanked supporters for their messages and addressed concerns over his continued absence from the Senate.
The Republican senator said medical evaluations after his fall showed that he did not suffer broken bones, a concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumors, or bleeding. However, he said he briefly lost consciousness and required hospitalization.
"While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," McConnell said.
He explained that he was later moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, where he continues efforts to rebuild his strength.
McConnell said doctors conducted extensive examinations to identify the cause of the incident and that he is following medical guidance throughout his recovery.
"On the advice of my doctors, I won't be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet," he said.
Although he has been away from Washington, McConnell said he has continued working with his legislative team and Kentucky staff on assisting constituents. He also said he has remained in contact with fellow senators regarding issues such as government funding measures and the upcoming midterm elections.
McConnell, who previously announced that he plans to retire when his current Senate term concludes in January, said he remains focused on completing his responsibilities before leaving office.
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