China Vows "Resolute" Response to South China Sea "Provocations"
(MENAFN) China declared Sunday that it will "firmly" defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea, pledging "resolute" action against what it called "infringements and provocations" by certain countries operating in the contested waterway.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed a joint statement issued by Japan, the Philippines, the US, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania, Slovenia, and the UK, released Sunday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a landmark international tribunal ruling. The coalition's statement asserted that Beijing's sweeping maritime claims in the region "have no legal basis."
The ruling in question dates back to 2016, when the Philippines prevailed in a case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which determined that China's sovereignty claims over the South China Sea lacked grounding under international law. Beijing has never accepted the verdict.
China insisted Sunday that it remains committed to preserving peace and stability across the South China Sea, characterizing its rights-defense measures as "reasonable, legitimate, professional, and restrained."
The Foreign Ministry accused the US and other outside powers of steadily expanding their military footprint in the region, engaging in intimidation and "fanning the flames." It went further, stating: "These acts of militarization and coercion constitute the primary challenge to the current situation in the South China Sea."
Beijing also made clear it will not accept any "imposed" resolution to territorial disputes or maritime boundary disagreements. "China does not accept or recognize the 'award' and opposes and does not accept any claim or action based on it. China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea shall not be affected by the award under any circumstances," the ministry stated.
China reiterated its preference for resolving South China Sea disputes through direct negotiation and consultation with the countries involved, grounded in historical fact and international law, in order to preserve regional peace and stability.
The South China Sea remains a flashpoint between China and the Philippines, whose territorial claims overlap in one of the world's busiest and most economically vital shipping corridors, carrying trillions of dollars in trade annually.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed a joint statement issued by Japan, the Philippines, the US, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania, Slovenia, and the UK, released Sunday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a landmark international tribunal ruling. The coalition's statement asserted that Beijing's sweeping maritime claims in the region "have no legal basis."
The ruling in question dates back to 2016, when the Philippines prevailed in a case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which determined that China's sovereignty claims over the South China Sea lacked grounding under international law. Beijing has never accepted the verdict.
China insisted Sunday that it remains committed to preserving peace and stability across the South China Sea, characterizing its rights-defense measures as "reasonable, legitimate, professional, and restrained."
The Foreign Ministry accused the US and other outside powers of steadily expanding their military footprint in the region, engaging in intimidation and "fanning the flames." It went further, stating: "These acts of militarization and coercion constitute the primary challenge to the current situation in the South China Sea."
Beijing also made clear it will not accept any "imposed" resolution to territorial disputes or maritime boundary disagreements. "China does not accept or recognize the 'award' and opposes and does not accept any claim or action based on it. China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea shall not be affected by the award under any circumstances," the ministry stated.
China reiterated its preference for resolving South China Sea disputes through direct negotiation and consultation with the countries involved, grounded in historical fact and international law, in order to preserve regional peace and stability.
The South China Sea remains a flashpoint between China and the Philippines, whose territorial claims overlap in one of the world's busiest and most economically vital shipping corridors, carrying trillions of dollars in trade annually.
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