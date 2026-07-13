Invitation: Straumann Group Half-Year 2026 Results Webcast

MENAFN - EQS Group): Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CEST

Straumann Group will publish its half-year 2026 results on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and media representatives. During the webcast, the Group's top management will review the operational performance and subsequently answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

The webcast can be accessed via. A replay will be available after the event.

Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are asked to register in advance for the conference call using the. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at before joining the call.

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations