Türkiye Delivers Humanitarian Assistance to Quake-Stricken Venezuela
(MENAFN) A shipment of 30 tons of humanitarian assistance from Türkiye has reached Venezuela after being transported on two military cargo planes following the powerful earthquakes that impacted the country.
The aid delivery was received at Simon Bolivar International Airport by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Naci Aydan Karamanoglu, along with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.
During remarks at the airport, Karamanoglu highlighted the extensive efforts made by Turkish organizations in supporting Venezuela after the disasters, particularly recognizing the work of Turkish search and rescue personnel who remained in the country for two weeks.
He said, "Venezuelan authorities and the Venezuelan people speak highly of our teams' work. This appreciation has also been reflected in the local media. News reports highlight how professionally and selflessly the Turkish teams carried out their mission.
"For this reason, I would like to sincerely thank the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and the Turkish Red Crescent personnel," he said.
The Turkish aid mission is part of ongoing humanitarian support efforts aimed at assisting communities affected by the earthquake damage in Venezuela.
The aid delivery was received at Simon Bolivar International Airport by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Naci Aydan Karamanoglu, along with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.
During remarks at the airport, Karamanoglu highlighted the extensive efforts made by Turkish organizations in supporting Venezuela after the disasters, particularly recognizing the work of Turkish search and rescue personnel who remained in the country for two weeks.
He said, "Venezuelan authorities and the Venezuelan people speak highly of our teams' work. This appreciation has also been reflected in the local media. News reports highlight how professionally and selflessly the Turkish teams carried out their mission.
"For this reason, I would like to sincerely thank the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and the Turkish Red Crescent personnel," he said.
The Turkish aid mission is part of ongoing humanitarian support efforts aimed at assisting communities affected by the earthquake damage in Venezuela.
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