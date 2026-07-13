United Arab Emirates – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 10 July 2026
Rating Action
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at ‘AA-’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term FCR (ST FCR) and ST LCR at ‘A1+’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
Rating Rationale
The ratings reflect the strength of the UAE’s consolidated fiscal and external positions, which provide an effective buffer against external shocks and have been resilient through the regional armed conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The ratings also continue to reflect our view that the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi would be willing to support federal institutions in the unlikely event of financial distress. The UAE’s stable domestic political environment, very high GDP per capita, sound banking system, and the government’s accelerating efforts to diversify both the economy and hydrocarbon export logistics away from Hormuz dependency continue to support the ratings.
The ratings are mainly constrained by the relative dependence on hydrocarbon revenues and exports, budget rigidities, and very high geopolitical risk factors. The ratings are further constrained by moderate contingent liabilities from GREs, particularly in Dubai, as well as comparatively weak – albeit improving – institutional frameworks and limited fiscal transparency for the ratings level.
The UAE economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of an exceptionally challenging external environment. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, fundamentally altered the country’s export logistics, constraining crude exports to around 1.5 million barrels/day – the maximum capacity of the ADCOP pipeline linking Abu Dhabi to the port of Fujairah, outside the Strait. The UAE also sustained direct damage to infrastructure at the Ruwais refinery, the Borouge petrochemical complex, and the Fujairah export terminal. In response, the government has increased investment in export resilience, including fast-tracking the West-East 1 pipeline and expanding port capacity outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Geopolitical risks remain very high. The US-Iran ceasefire of 17 June 2026 reduced the immediate escalation cycle but left the structural drivers of the conflict unresolved. While the Strait of Hormuz is no longer subject to active blockade, the normalisation of commercial operations is incomplete. Shipping volumes remain below pre-conflict levels, reflecting residual physical risk (mine clearance operations are expected to continue through end-2026) and elevated war-risk insurance premia, which continue to discourage unescorted transit. CI’s baseline assumes a gradual normalisation of shipping in H2 26 and a restoration of commercial confidence by Q1 27, contingent on progress in US-Iran negotiations and the complete halt of all military activities.
A further structural development since our last review is the UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC+, effective May 2026, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s longstanding dissatisfaction with a production quota well below ADNOC’s developed capacity of 4.85 million barrels/day (targeted to reach 5 million barrels/day by 2027 under a USD150bn investment programme). While the exit materially enhances the UAE’s flexibility to expand output from H2 26 (partially offsetting conflict-related volume losses), it also increases exposure to oil price volatility by removing the stabilising discipline of coordinated production management.
The country's current account surplus, while structurally very strong, is projected to narrow sharply to around 6.1% of GDP in 2026, from 13.1% of GDP in 2025. This is largely attributable to the material disruption in trade flow across the main ports of Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the conflict as well as a reduction in tourism receipts. Moving forward, CI expects that trade flows will normalise by Q4 26, provided that geopolitical risks stabilise. CI expects a robust recovery thereafter, with the surplus rebounding to an average of 11.2% of GDP in 2027-28 as Hormuz-related constraints fully lift, OPEC+ exit allows capacity-led volume growth toward 5 million barrels/day, and non-oil trade and tourism flows normalise. Notably, higher average oil prices through the disruption (CI now assumes USD80/barrel for 2026, easing to USD70/barrel in 2027 as supply increases) have provided a partial natural offset to the volume shortfall, cushioning hydrocarbon export revenues despite the production curtailment.
International liquidity is high. Official reserves are adequate, despite having declined to USD276.8bn in April 2026, from USD292.1bn in December 2025. CI notes that the latter covers 221.3% of external debt falling due in 2026. The broader international liquidity ratio (which measures official reserves and banks’ liquid foreign assets against gross external financing needs) is expected to have remained very high at 621.1%. The assets of the country’s various sovereign wealth funds (which are not included in the above metrics) are much larger, although disclosure is limited. It is estimated that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the largest of the UAE sovereign wealth funds, had an estimated USD1,100bn of assets under management in 2025. While the UAE’s net external creditor position cannot be taken as a solvency risk indicator for the individual emirates, CI expects that Abu Dhabi – the wealthiest emirate – would provide financial assistance to the federal government, including the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), in the event of need.
The public finances remain very strong, though CI expects the consolidated budget surplus to narrow to 3.5% of GDP in 2026 (from 5.2% in 2025) due to the temporary loss of hydrocarbon associated revenue during H1 26, before recovering to an average of 4.4% of GDP in 2027-28 as volumes rebuild and non-hydrocarbon revenues regain momentum. Reflecting very large primary surpluses, the consolidated government debt stock is expected to have declined slightly to 34.3% of GDP in 2025, from 34.9% in 2024, and is projected to decrease further to 30.5% of GDP in 2028. At present, consolidated government refinancing risks are low given the relative size of the budget surplus and strong investor confidence.
Contingent liabilities are deemed moderate. Dubai’s non-bank government-related entities (GREs) are the most exposed to refinancing risks due to their relatively high debt stocks (estimated at 51% of the emirate’s GDP in 2024). According to the IMF, the maturing debt of all GREs is estimated at around 2.1% of the UAE’s GDP in 2026. CI notes that GRE-related debt is expected to increase in 2026, in line with the slowdown in business activity during H1 26 and the associated costs of repairing the infrastructural damage caused by the war.
The banking system remains sound and a supporting rating factor. While trade-finance, tourism and logistics-linked exposures may have experienced some transient pressure during the war, capitalisation and liquidity buffers are assessed as more than sufficient to have absorbed the disruption without a lasting deterioration (the average capital adequacy and NPL ratios were around 17% and 3%, respectively, pre-conflict). The CBUAE responded promptly to the conflict by introducing a five-pillar Financial Institution Resilience Package, including enhanced access to reserve balances, AED- and USD-denominated liquidity facilities, temporary relief on liquidity and capital requirements, and limited prudential forbearance.
CI considers the quality of economic data to be comparatively weak for the rating category. Fiscal accounts are not comprehensive, but fiscal disclosure at the consolidated level has started to improve, and accounts are now compiled more in line with international standards and published periodically. However, information on government external financial assets is not disclosed, hindering the assessment of balance sheet strength and flexibility.
CI notes that the projections underpinning this rating action remain subject to an unusually elevated degree of uncertainty, principally reflecting the absence of a durable negotiated settlement between the relevant parties so far, and the risk of a renewed broad scale military conflict. A more prolonged, intensified or geographically broader conflict than currently assumed in CI’s base case could materially adversely affect growth, public finances, external accounts and, ultimately, the sovereign’s credit profile.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and balances the UAE’s very strong net external asset position and substantial fiscal buffers against its structural dependence on hydrocarbon exports and an elevated geopolitical risk environment.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The ratings could be upgraded by one notch in the next 12 months if geopolitical risks decline significantly, with structural reforms leading to a sustainable reduction in the reliance on oil exports, and institutional frameworks and data disclosure are strengthened.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The ratings could be lowered if geopolitical tensions with Iran re-escalate to a degree that disrupts Hormuz transit or UAE energy infrastructure for a second, more prolonged period and contributes to a significant weakening in fiscal and external buffers. The ratings could also come under pressure in the event of a significant deterioration in public and external balances – for example, from a sharper and more sustained decline in hydrocarbon prices than currently assumed.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in January 2026. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Rating Action
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at ‘AA-’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term FCR (ST FCR) and ST LCR at ‘A1+’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
Rating Rationale
The ratings reflect the strength of the UAE’s consolidated fiscal and external positions, which provide an effective buffer against external shocks and have been resilient through the regional armed conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The ratings also continue to reflect our view that the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi would be willing to support federal institutions in the unlikely event of financial distress. The UAE’s stable domestic political environment, very high GDP per capita, sound banking system, and the government’s accelerating efforts to diversify both the economy and hydrocarbon export logistics away from Hormuz dependency continue to support the ratings.
The ratings are mainly constrained by the relative dependence on hydrocarbon revenues and exports, budget rigidities, and very high geopolitical risk factors. The ratings are further constrained by moderate contingent liabilities from GREs, particularly in Dubai, as well as comparatively weak – albeit improving – institutional frameworks and limited fiscal transparency for the ratings level.
The UAE economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of an exceptionally challenging external environment. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, fundamentally altered the country’s export logistics, constraining crude exports to around 1.5 million barrels/day – the maximum capacity of the ADCOP pipeline linking Abu Dhabi to the port of Fujairah, outside the Strait. The UAE also sustained direct damage to infrastructure at the Ruwais refinery, the Borouge petrochemical complex, and the Fujairah export terminal. In response, the government has increased investment in export resilience, including fast-tracking the West-East 1 pipeline and expanding port capacity outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Geopolitical risks remain very high. The US-Iran ceasefire of 17 June 2026 reduced the immediate escalation cycle but left the structural drivers of the conflict unresolved. While the Strait of Hormuz is no longer subject to active blockade, the normalisation of commercial operations is incomplete. Shipping volumes remain below pre-conflict levels, reflecting residual physical risk (mine clearance operations are expected to continue through end-2026) and elevated war-risk insurance premia, which continue to discourage unescorted transit. CI’s baseline assumes a gradual normalisation of shipping in H2 26 and a restoration of commercial confidence by Q1 27, contingent on progress in US-Iran negotiations and the complete halt of all military activities.
A further structural development since our last review is the UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC+, effective May 2026, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s longstanding dissatisfaction with a production quota well below ADNOC’s developed capacity of 4.85 million barrels/day (targeted to reach 5 million barrels/day by 2027 under a USD150bn investment programme). While the exit materially enhances the UAE’s flexibility to expand output from H2 26 (partially offsetting conflict-related volume losses), it also increases exposure to oil price volatility by removing the stabilising discipline of coordinated production management.
The country's current account surplus, while structurally very strong, is projected to narrow sharply to around 6.1% of GDP in 2026, from 13.1% of GDP in 2025. This is largely attributable to the material disruption in trade flow across the main ports of Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the conflict as well as a reduction in tourism receipts. Moving forward, CI expects that trade flows will normalise by Q4 26, provided that geopolitical risks stabilise. CI expects a robust recovery thereafter, with the surplus rebounding to an average of 11.2% of GDP in 2027-28 as Hormuz-related constraints fully lift, OPEC+ exit allows capacity-led volume growth toward 5 million barrels/day, and non-oil trade and tourism flows normalise. Notably, higher average oil prices through the disruption (CI now assumes USD80/barrel for 2026, easing to USD70/barrel in 2027 as supply increases) have provided a partial natural offset to the volume shortfall, cushioning hydrocarbon export revenues despite the production curtailment.
International liquidity is high. Official reserves are adequate, despite having declined to USD276.8bn in April 2026, from USD292.1bn in December 2025. CI notes that the latter covers 221.3% of external debt falling due in 2026. The broader international liquidity ratio (which measures official reserves and banks’ liquid foreign assets against gross external financing needs) is expected to have remained very high at 621.1%. The assets of the country’s various sovereign wealth funds (which are not included in the above metrics) are much larger, although disclosure is limited. It is estimated that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the largest of the UAE sovereign wealth funds, had an estimated USD1,100bn of assets under management in 2025. While the UAE’s net external creditor position cannot be taken as a solvency risk indicator for the individual emirates, CI expects that Abu Dhabi – the wealthiest emirate – would provide financial assistance to the federal government, including the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), in the event of need.
The public finances remain very strong, though CI expects the consolidated budget surplus to narrow to 3.5% of GDP in 2026 (from 5.2% in 2025) due to the temporary loss of hydrocarbon associated revenue during H1 26, before recovering to an average of 4.4% of GDP in 2027-28 as volumes rebuild and non-hydrocarbon revenues regain momentum. Reflecting very large primary surpluses, the consolidated government debt stock is expected to have declined slightly to 34.3% of GDP in 2025, from 34.9% in 2024, and is projected to decrease further to 30.5% of GDP in 2028. At present, consolidated government refinancing risks are low given the relative size of the budget surplus and strong investor confidence.
Contingent liabilities are deemed moderate. Dubai’s non-bank government-related entities (GREs) are the most exposed to refinancing risks due to their relatively high debt stocks (estimated at 51% of the emirate’s GDP in 2024). According to the IMF, the maturing debt of all GREs is estimated at around 2.1% of the UAE’s GDP in 2026. CI notes that GRE-related debt is expected to increase in 2026, in line with the slowdown in business activity during H1 26 and the associated costs of repairing the infrastructural damage caused by the war.
The banking system remains sound and a supporting rating factor. While trade-finance, tourism and logistics-linked exposures may have experienced some transient pressure during the war, capitalisation and liquidity buffers are assessed as more than sufficient to have absorbed the disruption without a lasting deterioration (the average capital adequacy and NPL ratios were around 17% and 3%, respectively, pre-conflict). The CBUAE responded promptly to the conflict by introducing a five-pillar Financial Institution Resilience Package, including enhanced access to reserve balances, AED- and USD-denominated liquidity facilities, temporary relief on liquidity and capital requirements, and limited prudential forbearance.
CI considers the quality of economic data to be comparatively weak for the rating category. Fiscal accounts are not comprehensive, but fiscal disclosure at the consolidated level has started to improve, and accounts are now compiled more in line with international standards and published periodically. However, information on government external financial assets is not disclosed, hindering the assessment of balance sheet strength and flexibility.
CI notes that the projections underpinning this rating action remain subject to an unusually elevated degree of uncertainty, principally reflecting the absence of a durable negotiated settlement between the relevant parties so far, and the risk of a renewed broad scale military conflict. A more prolonged, intensified or geographically broader conflict than currently assumed in CI’s base case could materially adversely affect growth, public finances, external accounts and, ultimately, the sovereign’s credit profile.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and balances the UAE’s very strong net external asset position and substantial fiscal buffers against its structural dependence on hydrocarbon exports and an elevated geopolitical risk environment.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The ratings could be upgraded by one notch in the next 12 months if geopolitical risks decline significantly, with structural reforms leading to a sustainable reduction in the reliance on oil exports, and institutional frameworks and data disclosure are strengthened.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The ratings could be lowered if geopolitical tensions with Iran re-escalate to a degree that disrupts Hormuz transit or UAE energy infrastructure for a second, more prolonged period and contributes to a significant weakening in fiscal and external buffers. The ratings could also come under pressure in the event of a significant deterioration in public and external balances – for example, from a sharper and more sustained decline in hydrocarbon prices than currently assumed.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in January 2026. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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