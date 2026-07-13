Israeli Army Kills 19-Year-Old Palestinian Near Jerusalem
(MENAFN) A 19-year-old Palestinian died Monday after Israeli forces opened fire near Bir Nabala, northwest of Jerusalem, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society and a local source.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medical crews responded after a Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli forces near the separation barrier in the town of Bir Nabala.
A local source told media that Israeli troops opened fire on the teenager near the barrier, which had been built on land belonging to the town, striking him in the abdomen.
The source said the young man was declared dead once ambulance crews reached the scene.
Figures from the Palestinian Government Communication Center show that Israeli military operations and attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank have killed 1,179 Palestinians since Oct. 8, 2023, wounded nearly 13,000 more, and resulted in roughly 24,000 arrests.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medical crews responded after a Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli forces near the separation barrier in the town of Bir Nabala.
A local source told media that Israeli troops opened fire on the teenager near the barrier, which had been built on land belonging to the town, striking him in the abdomen.
The source said the young man was declared dead once ambulance crews reached the scene.
Figures from the Palestinian Government Communication Center show that Israeli military operations and attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank have killed 1,179 Palestinians since Oct. 8, 2023, wounded nearly 13,000 more, and resulted in roughly 24,000 arrests.
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