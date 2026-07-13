Noida DM's Office Receives E-Mail Threatening To Blow Up Premises Police On High Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida (UP), July 13 (IANS) A wave of chaos and panic gripped the Noida administration following an email threat to Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam, on Monday. The email, received by the DM's office purportedly carried threats of blowing up the premises.

The administrative machinery was pressed into service soon after the bomb threat, with security agencies launching a co-ordinated operation to scan the DM office. Local police, bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and the anti-sabotage team along with the dog squad rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the entire complex.

According to officials, the combing operation didn't yield any suspicious objects or explosive materials, nor has any untoward incident occurred.

According to police, the Surajpur police station team swung into action after reports of a threatening email to the DM's office. A meticulous inspection was conducted at all key areas inside and around the DM's office.

Security agencies inspected every floor of the building including office chambers, the parking lot and other sensitive locations to pre-emptively neutralise any potential threat.

The bomb disposal squad and dog squad searched the entire premises using modern equipment but nothing suspicious could be found.

For now, the fire brigade team remained deployed at the site to handle any emergent situation.

The administration has stated that the situation remains entirely under control and there is nothing to worry about. Security agencies are currently on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation.

Complete normalcy prevails within and around the DM office complex, however, security arrangements have been strengthened, and continuous surveillance of the premises is being done, said officials.

Additionally, a cyber team has been activated to verify the authenticity of the threatening email and trace its source. Technical experts are conducting a detailed analysis of the email to determine the location and medium from which the message was sent.

The police stated that every aspect of the matter is under investigation, and further action would be taken based on technical evidence. The administration has also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours or unverified information and refrain from sharing any misleading details on social media.