MENAFN - Market Press Release) MPAI publishes the Draft 'MPAI as a Service' V1.0 standard and 'MPAI Metaverse Model - Technologies' July 12, 2026 12:46 pm - MPAI has concluded its 70th General Assembly publishing the Draft "MPAI as a Service" V1.0 standard and "MPAI Metaverse Model – Technologies" V2.2 as an MPAI standard.

Geneva, Switzerland – 8th July 2026. MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 70th General Assembly (MPAI-70) publishing:

AI Framework ( MPAI-AIF) V3.0 V1.0 with a Request for Community Comments

Context-based Audio Enhancement – Audio Object Rendering ( CAE-AOR) V1.0 with a Request for Community Comments

MPAI as a Service ( MPAI-MAS) V1.0 with a Request for Community Comments

MPAI Metaverse Model – Technologies ( MMM-TEC) V2.2 as an MPAI standard.

AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) is a foundational MPAI standard that enables the execution of AI processes in a standard environment. Among other updates, MPAI-AIF V3.0 includes APIs enabling a Controller in an MPAI as a Service context to verify that an AI Module that has not been downloaded from the MPAI Store, is the one the Controller intended.

Audio Object Rendering (CAE-AOR) is one of the Context-based Audio Enhancement standards. It enables a user to modify a wide range of properties of Audio Objects in an audio scene and render the resulting Audio Object to experience the immersive space from different perspectives through headphones or loudspeakers.

MPAI as a Service (MPAI-MAS) enables a client application to request execution of an AI Module by a Controller running on a remote MPAI AI Framework instance. MPAI-MAS enables cloud service providers to offer to their customers online execution services of AI applications.

MPAI Metaverse Model – Technologies (MMM-TEC) V2.2 is one of the MPAI flagship standards that integrates a variety of technologies developed by various MPAI organisational units. Leveraging its basic security technologies – such as unique Identifiers, Rights, and Rules – and the new technologies added on this occasion, MMM-TEC V2.2 enables the development of versatile market economies.

MPAI-70 also announced that on 15 July at 14 UTC a Seminar on“A future for Video Coding – The MPAI End-to-End Video Coding (EEV) Project” will be held online. The goal is two-fold: to review what has been learned from the last years of investigation that led the EEV-0.6 reference model to outperform the VVC standard and to explore promising avenues of development for the coming EEV-0.7 reference model. Register at to attend.

MPAI is continuing the development of its work plan that involves the following activities:

1 Framework (MPAI-AIF): extending the MPAI-AIF specification to enable a client to access a remote MPAI-AIF Controller and an AI Module to communicate data to another AIM with associate

2 for Health (AIH-HSP): developing the specification of a system receiving and processing licenses AI Health Data and enabling clients to improve health processing models via federated

3 Audio Enhancement (CAE-USC): developing the Audio Six Degrees of Freedom (CAE-6DF) and the Audio Object Rendering (CAE-AOR)

4 Autonomous Vehicle (CAV-TEC): developing a new version of the flagship specification CAV-TEC with security

5 and Understanding of Industrial Data (CUI-CPP): expecting comments on the Company Performance Prediction V2.0

6 Video Coding (MPAI-EEV): exploring the potential of AI-based End-to-End Video coding in compressing video

7 Video Coding (MPAI-EVC): exploring use of AI to enhance the video codec

8 of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME): operating the MPAI Ecosystem per the MPAI-GME

9 and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC): exploring the use of AI in human-to-machine and machine-to-machine

10 Conversation (MPAI-MMC): exploring the impact of the PGM-AUA Call for Technologies on human-to-machine and machine-to-machine

11 Metaverse Model (MMM-TEC): developing security-protected protocols in the MMM-TEC

12 Network Watermarking (NNW-TEC): Developing the new Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (NNW-TEC) including assessments of Neural Network Traceability

13 and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD): discussing the impact of MPAI standards planned or under development on MPAI-OSD

14 Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF): discussing the impact of MPAI standards planned or under development on MPAI-PAF

15 Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF): extending the scope of the current version of AI Module

16 Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG): exploring new standard opportunities in the

17 Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) extending the standard to data types used by MPAI standards that are planned or under

18 Venues (XRV-LTP): developing the standard for improved execution of Live Theatrical Performances using AI.

Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (

Please visit the MPAI website (), contact the MPAI secretariat (...unity) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:

-LinkedIn(

-X(

-Facebook(

-Instagram(

-Youtube(@MPAIstandards).

- Bluesky (

For more information: