Bahrain Defense Force Says Air Defense Systems Intercepted, Destroyed Several Iranian Aerial Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama, Bahrain: The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Sunday morning.

In a statement, the General Command said Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its criminal attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It urged everyone to exercise caution, avoid approaching or touching any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the Iranian attacks, and report them immediately.

The General Command also affirmed that all its weapons systems and units are at the highest level of readiness and on full defensive alert to protect Bahrain, and that they are fully prepared to safely handle such objects to ensure the public safety of all citizens and residents.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.