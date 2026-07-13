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President Of Rwanda Arrives In Doha To Offer Condolences On Passing Of Father Amir

President Of Rwanda Arrives In Doha To Offer Condolences On Passing Of Father Amir


Date: 2026-07-13 04:01:40

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame arrived in Doha on Monday morning to offer condolences on the passing of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar Igor Marara Kayinamura.

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The Peninsula

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