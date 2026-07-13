Singapore's President Begins Landmark State Visit to Malaysia
(MENAFN) Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Kuala Lumpur on Monday, marking the start of a three-day state visit centered on strengthening ties between the two neighbors.
The visit kicked off with high-level talks between the two heads of state, both focused on deepening bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined other senior officials at the welcoming ceremony held in the Malaysian capital.
Monday's trip marks the first time Shanmugaratnam has visited Malaysia in a state capacity since taking office in September 2023. The visit reciprocates a trip Sultan Ibrahim made to Singapore back in 2024.
Citing figures from a news outlet, trade between the two countries reached $93.97 billion last year, cementing Singapore's position as Malaysia's largest trading partner within Southeast Asia.
The visit kicked off with high-level talks between the two heads of state, both focused on deepening bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined other senior officials at the welcoming ceremony held in the Malaysian capital.
Monday's trip marks the first time Shanmugaratnam has visited Malaysia in a state capacity since taking office in September 2023. The visit reciprocates a trip Sultan Ibrahim made to Singapore back in 2024.
Citing figures from a news outlet, trade between the two countries reached $93.97 billion last year, cementing Singapore's position as Malaysia's largest trading partner within Southeast Asia.
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