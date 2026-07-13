Turkey Says Defense Industry Key to Maintaining Independent Foreign Policy
(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Türkiye’s ability to follow an independent foreign policy depends on having a strong domestic defense industry, arguing that countries dependent on external military support face limits in making sovereign strategic choices.
During a televised interview on Sunday, Yilmaz stated, "If you are going to pursue an independent foreign policy, you must have a defense industry. If you ensure your security with instruments provided by others, you cannot pursue an independent foreign policy."
Addressing international developments, Yilmaz said the world is experiencing a major transformation driven by changing power dynamics, weakened global institutions, increasing conflicts, and rising uncertainty.
He also discussed challenges facing NATO, referring to earlier assessments that the alliance was suffering from "brain death."
According to reports, Yilmaz said the latest NATO summit demonstrated that such concerns no longer reflected the alliance’s current situation, adding, "However, the latest NATO summit showed that this is not the case. NATO, in a sense, demonstrated that it is regaining momentum with the Ankara summit."
During a televised interview on Sunday, Yilmaz stated, "If you are going to pursue an independent foreign policy, you must have a defense industry. If you ensure your security with instruments provided by others, you cannot pursue an independent foreign policy."
Addressing international developments, Yilmaz said the world is experiencing a major transformation driven by changing power dynamics, weakened global institutions, increasing conflicts, and rising uncertainty.
He also discussed challenges facing NATO, referring to earlier assessments that the alliance was suffering from "brain death."
According to reports, Yilmaz said the latest NATO summit demonstrated that such concerns no longer reflected the alliance’s current situation, adding, "However, the latest NATO summit showed that this is not the case. NATO, in a sense, demonstrated that it is regaining momentum with the Ankara summit."
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