Paiterasp Cooper Joins Third Bracket As A Co-Founder To Spearhead Talent Strategy And Capability Intelligence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) National, 10 July 2026 - Third Bracket, a rapidly expanding talent intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Paiterasp Cooper as Co-founder. Paiterasp will be instrumental in leading the company's talent strategy, capability development, and enterprise engagement initiatives.
In his new role, he will focus on defining the platform's capability intelligence vision, driving alignment across hiring, learning, and workforce transformation, and forging deep enterprise partnerships to strengthen market positioning.
Paiterasp's appointment marks a significant step in Third Bracket's evolution from a hiring-focused platform to a comprehensive talent lifecycle and capability intelligence solution. His extensive experience in skill intelligence and genuine capability measurement aligns perfectly with Third Bracket's mission to empower large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) with advanced talent analytics.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paiterasp to the Third Bracket founding team," said Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-founder, Third Bracket. "His proven leadership and deep understanding of talent dynamics will be invaluable as we scale our offerings and innovate our capability intelligence solutions. Pat's vision will be crucial in expanding our impact, especially within the enterprise and GCC landscape."
He will play a critical role in guiding Third Bracket's strategic growth, ensuring the platform continues to meet the complex talent needs of modern organizations.
“I am incredibly excited to join Third Bracket at such a pivotal stage in its journey. For too long, the industry has relied on proxy measures of talent; our goal is to shift that narrative toward deep, measurable capability intelligence," said Paiterasp Cooper, Co-founder, Third Bracket. He further added, "By bridging the gap between hiring and continuous workforce transformation, we are giving enterprises and GCCs the precision they need to build truly future-ready teams.”
About Third Bracket: Founded in 2023 by Chhandan Chakraborty and Nihar Bose, Third Bracket, is based out of India and soon plans to expand in the MEA region. It is India's leading talent intelligence and capability measurement platform, redefining how the nation's most ambitious enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) build their future-ready workforces. Operating at the intersection of AI-driven analytics and human potential, Third Bracket has pioneered a shift from traditional hiring to a comprehensive talent lifecycle approach. By providing deep-tier skill intelligence and verifiable capability metrics, the platform enables organizations to optimize recruitment, accelerate learning, and drive large-scale workforce.
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PRHUB | Priyanshi Patel | 9648930943
In his new role, he will focus on defining the platform's capability intelligence vision, driving alignment across hiring, learning, and workforce transformation, and forging deep enterprise partnerships to strengthen market positioning.
Paiterasp's appointment marks a significant step in Third Bracket's evolution from a hiring-focused platform to a comprehensive talent lifecycle and capability intelligence solution. His extensive experience in skill intelligence and genuine capability measurement aligns perfectly with Third Bracket's mission to empower large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) with advanced talent analytics.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paiterasp to the Third Bracket founding team," said Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-founder, Third Bracket. "His proven leadership and deep understanding of talent dynamics will be invaluable as we scale our offerings and innovate our capability intelligence solutions. Pat's vision will be crucial in expanding our impact, especially within the enterprise and GCC landscape."
He will play a critical role in guiding Third Bracket's strategic growth, ensuring the platform continues to meet the complex talent needs of modern organizations.
“I am incredibly excited to join Third Bracket at such a pivotal stage in its journey. For too long, the industry has relied on proxy measures of talent; our goal is to shift that narrative toward deep, measurable capability intelligence," said Paiterasp Cooper, Co-founder, Third Bracket. He further added, "By bridging the gap between hiring and continuous workforce transformation, we are giving enterprises and GCCs the precision they need to build truly future-ready teams.”
About Third Bracket: Founded in 2023 by Chhandan Chakraborty and Nihar Bose, Third Bracket, is based out of India and soon plans to expand in the MEA region. It is India's leading talent intelligence and capability measurement platform, redefining how the nation's most ambitious enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) build their future-ready workforces. Operating at the intersection of AI-driven analytics and human potential, Third Bracket has pioneered a shift from traditional hiring to a comprehensive talent lifecycle approach. By providing deep-tier skill intelligence and verifiable capability metrics, the platform enables organizations to optimize recruitment, accelerate learning, and drive large-scale workforce.
***
For editorial queries
PRHUB | Priyanshi Patel | 9648930943
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