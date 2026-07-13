US Lawmaker Seeks Investigation After Detention During West Bank Visit
(MENAFN) US Congressman Ro Khanna called on Sunday for an investigation into the actions of armed Israeli occupiers and soldiers after saying he and his delegation were detained while visiting the occupied West Bank.
According to reports, Khanna, who has been critical of Israeli settlement policies, was assaulted by Israeli occupiers and briefly detained during the incident on Wednesday.
The lawmaker said he was held for about 90 minutes in the Hebron area of the southern occupied West Bank after Israeli occupiers blocked his route and prevented the delegation from continuing its visit, according to reports.
Speaking about the incident, Khanna said armed Israeli occupiers carrying M4-style rifles stopped the delegation during its three-day visit to the territory.
According to reports, Khanna said the occupiers kicked the tires of the delegation’s van, mocked those inside, filmed the passengers, and prevented the group from leaving. He also called for a formal investigation into the incident and the actions of those involved.
According to reports, Khanna, who has been critical of Israeli settlement policies, was assaulted by Israeli occupiers and briefly detained during the incident on Wednesday.
The lawmaker said he was held for about 90 minutes in the Hebron area of the southern occupied West Bank after Israeli occupiers blocked his route and prevented the delegation from continuing its visit, according to reports.
Speaking about the incident, Khanna said armed Israeli occupiers carrying M4-style rifles stopped the delegation during its three-day visit to the territory.
According to reports, Khanna said the occupiers kicked the tires of the delegation’s van, mocked those inside, filmed the passengers, and prevented the group from leaving. He also called for a formal investigation into the incident and the actions of those involved.
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