Oil Surges, Hormuz Traffic Plunges as US-Iran Clashes Reignite
(MENAFN) Crude prices jumped and ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply as fresh clashes between US and Iranian forces raised fresh alarm over the safety of one of the world's most critical energy corridors.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained roughly 3.5% on Sunday to approach $79 a barrel, pushing prices about 9% above prewar levels. At the same time, vessel movement through the strait dropped off dramatically — maritime data firm Kpler recorded just 22 ships passing through on Thursday, down from more than 130 a day before fighting broke out.
The latest flare-up traces back to US strikes on roughly 140 targets inside Iran, launched after Tehran attacked a container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said its subsequent strikes on US positions across the region were retaliation for that action.
Amena Bakr, head of Middle East research at Kpler, told The New York Times that the renewed hostilities had shattered whatever confidence commercial shippers had regained. "That confidence eroded very, very quickly," Bakr said. "We're back to square one when it comes to that situation," she said.
In a report issued Friday, the International Energy Agency noted that Gulf oil exports had rebounded after a preliminary US-Iran ceasefire was signed last month, helping lift global supply levels — but cautioned that any broader recovery remains "contingent on a swift de-escalation of renewed hostilities."
Even so, Bakr suggested markets have grown somewhat desensitized to the region's repeated flare-ups. "The market has adjusted to this new normal," she said, adding: "The movement of prices hasn't really reflected the reality of the situation or the level of geopolitical risk."
Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained roughly 3.5% on Sunday to approach $79 a barrel, pushing prices about 9% above prewar levels. At the same time, vessel movement through the strait dropped off dramatically — maritime data firm Kpler recorded just 22 ships passing through on Thursday, down from more than 130 a day before fighting broke out.
The latest flare-up traces back to US strikes on roughly 140 targets inside Iran, launched after Tehran attacked a container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said its subsequent strikes on US positions across the region were retaliation for that action.
Amena Bakr, head of Middle East research at Kpler, told The New York Times that the renewed hostilities had shattered whatever confidence commercial shippers had regained. "That confidence eroded very, very quickly," Bakr said. "We're back to square one when it comes to that situation," she said.
In a report issued Friday, the International Energy Agency noted that Gulf oil exports had rebounded after a preliminary US-Iran ceasefire was signed last month, helping lift global supply levels — but cautioned that any broader recovery remains "contingent on a swift de-escalation of renewed hostilities."
Even so, Bakr suggested markets have grown somewhat desensitized to the region's repeated flare-ups. "The market has adjusted to this new normal," she said, adding: "The movement of prices hasn't really reflected the reality of the situation or the level of geopolitical risk."
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