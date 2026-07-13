Explosions Rock Southern Iran as Regional Tensions Continue to Rise
(MENAFN) Multiple explosions were reported on Sunday in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas as well as on the nearby islands of Qeshm and Abu Musa, according to reports.
Reports said blasts were heard in eastern areas of Bandar Abbas and in the waters surrounding Qeshm Island. Residents of the village of Mesen, located in the southern part of Qeshm, also reported hearing several explosions.
According to reports, Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir Teymouri said that between 10 and 11 projectiles struck military sites on the island, which is located in the Strait of Hormuz.
He also stated that no casualties were recorded as a result of the attacks.
According to reports, two additional projectiles struck Abu Musa Island near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.
In a separate development, local authorities in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province said a telecommunications official was killed and two other workers were injured while carrying out efforts to restore communications disrupted after the attacks.
Reports said blasts were heard in eastern areas of Bandar Abbas and in the waters surrounding Qeshm Island. Residents of the village of Mesen, located in the southern part of Qeshm, also reported hearing several explosions.
According to reports, Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir Teymouri said that between 10 and 11 projectiles struck military sites on the island, which is located in the Strait of Hormuz.
He also stated that no casualties were recorded as a result of the attacks.
According to reports, two additional projectiles struck Abu Musa Island near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.
In a separate development, local authorities in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province said a telecommunications official was killed and two other workers were injured while carrying out efforts to restore communications disrupted after the attacks.
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