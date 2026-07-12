'My Personal Resolve': Amit Shah Targets 20 Pc Green Cover In Gandhinagar By 2029

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, July 12 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a target of increasing green cover in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to 20 per cent by the 2029 parliamentary elections and urged residents to ensure that every home is equipped with rooftop solar panels.

Speaking during a mass plantation programme in Ahmedabad, HM Shah said the constituency had already increased its greenery to about 11.23 per cent and called on citizens to help nearly double that figure over the next three years.

"My personal resolve is to increase it to 20 per cent by the 2029 elections. Together, we must achieve 20 per cent greenery across the constituency," he said.

He appealed to housing societies to utilise vacant land for tree plantation, saying widespread public participation would be essential to achieving the target.

Alongside the plantation campaign, HM Shah called for a parallel movement to expand rooftop solar power across the constituency.

"I am pleased to share that the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of solar rooftop installations among all parliamentary constituencies," he said, referring to a recent assessment by the Central government.

He urged apartment associations and homeowners to install solar systems so that electricity generated on rooftops could power common facilities such as lifts and street lighting while reducing household electricity bills. "Not a single house, apartment or rooftop should remain without solar panels," HM Shah said.

According to the Union minister, increasing rooftop solar generation would reduce dependence on conventional electricity, lower carbon dioxide emissions associated with power production and help reduce urban heat by absorbing sunlight.

HM Shah also appealed to residents to adopt two long-term public campaigns: planting trees and installing rooftop solar systems.

"Do not leave even a single corner of your society without a tree. Secondly, let there not be a single house without rooftop solar panels," he said.

During the programme, HM Shah said more than 1.25 crore trees were expected to be planted across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency by Sunday afternoon.

He also announced that he would personally participate in plantation drives in Thaltej, Sarkhej and Stadium wards later in the day.

The tree plantation initiative coincided with the inauguration of 101 Oxygen Parks and several civic development projects across Ahmedabad as part of a broader programme focused on urban infrastructure and environmental sustainability.