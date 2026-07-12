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Former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad Dies at Seventy-Four

Former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad Dies at Seventy-Four


Date: 2026-07-12 04:26:39

(MENAFN) Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died on Sunday morning at the age of 74, the country’s Amiri Diwan announced.

The royal court confirmed the passing of the former leader in a statement released on the US social media platform X, offering condolences and highlighting his death.

Sheikh Hamad served as Qatar’s emir from 1995 until 2013, before handing power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During his leadership, Qatar underwent major political, economic, and diplomatic developments, including significant growth in its global influence.

The Amiri Diwan expressed its condolences following his death and concluded its statement by saying: "May God grant him His mercy and forgiveness."

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