Iran Negotiator Says One-Sided Agreements Are Over Amid Hormuz Crisis
(MENAFN) Iran’s leading negotiator with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said early Sunday that "the era of one-sided deals is OVER" as tensions between Tehran and Washington continued to rise over the Strait of Hormuz.
"The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," Ghalibaf, who also serves as Iran’s parliament speaker, wrote in a post on the US social media company X.
His message included an image of Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, referring to the framework agreement reached on June 18. The article concerns the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with the highlighted section stating: "the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements."
Ghalibaf made the comments after Iran carried out missile and drone attacks against US military bases and facilities in several Gulf states, while the US launched another wave of strikes targeting Iranian radar systems, missile locations, and drone facilities in southern Iran.
The US operations followed an incident in which Iran fired on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced that the strategic waterway would remain closed until further notice.
According to US Central Command, one crew member was reported missing after the vessel was damaged.
"The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," Ghalibaf, who also serves as Iran’s parliament speaker, wrote in a post on the US social media company X.
His message included an image of Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, referring to the framework agreement reached on June 18. The article concerns the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with the highlighted section stating: "the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements."
Ghalibaf made the comments after Iran carried out missile and drone attacks against US military bases and facilities in several Gulf states, while the US launched another wave of strikes targeting Iranian radar systems, missile locations, and drone facilities in southern Iran.
The US operations followed an incident in which Iran fired on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced that the strategic waterway would remain closed until further notice.
According to US Central Command, one crew member was reported missing after the vessel was damaged.
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