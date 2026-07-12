Argentina Edges Switzerland in Extra Time to Book World Cup Semifinal Spot
(MENAFN) Argentina advanced to the World Cup semifinals on Saturday after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in extra time, overcoming another difficult knockout-stage battle to secure a semifinal clash with England.
The defending champions opened the scoring at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when Alexis Mac Allister headed in a corner from Lionel Messi in the 10th minute. The assist marked Messi’s 10th in World Cup history, with each one setting up a different teammate.
Despite taking an early advantage, Argentina struggled to extend its lead as Switzerland grew more confident and increased its attacking pressure. Dan Ndoye eventually equalized for the Swiss with a close-range finish, turning the quarterfinal into a tightly contested encounter.
The balance of the match shifted after Breel Embolo was shown a red card following a video review that determined he had exaggerated contact. The decision was his second yellow card of the game, forcing Switzerland to continue with only 10 players for the remainder of the contest.
The defending champions opened the scoring at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when Alexis Mac Allister headed in a corner from Lionel Messi in the 10th minute. The assist marked Messi’s 10th in World Cup history, with each one setting up a different teammate.
Despite taking an early advantage, Argentina struggled to extend its lead as Switzerland grew more confident and increased its attacking pressure. Dan Ndoye eventually equalized for the Swiss with a close-range finish, turning the quarterfinal into a tightly contested encounter.
The balance of the match shifted after Breel Embolo was shown a red card following a video review that determined he had exaggerated contact. The decision was his second yellow card of the game, forcing Switzerland to continue with only 10 players for the remainder of the contest.
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