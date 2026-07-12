Iran Reports 17 Dead, 115 Wounded in US Strikes
(MENAFN) Seventeen people, including one woman, died in US military strikes on Iran launched Wednesday and Thursday, Iran's Health Ministry disclosed Friday.
The attacks left another 115 people injured, including two women, according to Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, who shared the update in a post on X.
Kermanpour detailed the medical response in his statement: "As of today, 14 surgeries have been performed, (and) 102 of the wounded have been discharged after receiving treatment," he wrote.
The newly released casualty toll comes amid a sharp military escalation between Tehran and Washington.
Tensions flared after the United States accused Iran of attacking three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting American strikes on Iranian military targets along the country's southern coastline. Washington maintained the operation was aimed at disabling military infrastructure to deter further threats to international shipping. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting what it described as US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The two nations subsequently reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17, aimed at halting the conflict and laying the groundwork for a lasting peace agreement.
The attacks left another 115 people injured, including two women, according to Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, who shared the update in a post on X.
Kermanpour detailed the medical response in his statement: "As of today, 14 surgeries have been performed, (and) 102 of the wounded have been discharged after receiving treatment," he wrote.
The newly released casualty toll comes amid a sharp military escalation between Tehran and Washington.
Tensions flared after the United States accused Iran of attacking three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting American strikes on Iranian military targets along the country's southern coastline. Washington maintained the operation was aimed at disabling military infrastructure to deter further threats to international shipping. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting what it described as US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The two nations subsequently reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17, aimed at halting the conflict and laying the groundwork for a lasting peace agreement.
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