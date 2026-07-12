Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Iran Reports 17 Dead, 115 Wounded in US Strikes

Iran Reports 17 Dead, 115 Wounded in US Strikes


Date: 2026-07-12 04:11:17

(MENAFN) Seventeen people, including one woman, died in US military strikes on Iran launched Wednesday and Thursday, Iran's Health Ministry disclosed Friday.

The attacks left another 115 people injured, including two women, according to Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, who shared the update in a post on X.

Kermanpour detailed the medical response in his statement: "As of today, 14 surgeries have been performed, (and) 102 of the wounded have been discharged after receiving treatment," he wrote.

The newly released casualty toll comes amid a sharp military escalation between Tehran and Washington.

Tensions flared after the United States accused Iran of attacking three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting American strikes on Iranian military targets along the country's southern coastline. Washington maintained the operation was aimed at disabling military infrastructure to deter further threats to international shipping. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting what it described as US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The two nations subsequently reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17, aimed at halting the conflict and laying the groundwork for a lasting peace agreement.

MENAFN12072026000045017169ID1111385117


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search