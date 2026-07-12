Rubio Expands Role in US Handling of Venezuela Affairs
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assumed a broader role in shaping Washington’s approach toward Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, according to reports.
His expanded responsibilities reportedly cover a wide range of areas, including Venezuela’s economy, political affairs, and diplomatic relations.
According to reports citing current and former officials as well as individuals familiar with both governments, Rubio is overseeing major decisions involving Venezuela’s financial system, sanctions measures, energy industry, and other important state matters.
Reports indicated that the US Treasury Department manages revenues generated from most Venezuelan exports and provides funds to Caracas under conditions set by Rubio and his team.
The reports also said Rubio continues to maintain regular communication with acting Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez, who took charge following Maduro’s capture. He has reportedly participated in discussions regarding senior government positions, possible sanctions exemptions, and foreign investment opportunities in Venezuela’s oil sector.
His expanded responsibilities reportedly cover a wide range of areas, including Venezuela’s economy, political affairs, and diplomatic relations.
According to reports citing current and former officials as well as individuals familiar with both governments, Rubio is overseeing major decisions involving Venezuela’s financial system, sanctions measures, energy industry, and other important state matters.
Reports indicated that the US Treasury Department manages revenues generated from most Venezuelan exports and provides funds to Caracas under conditions set by Rubio and his team.
The reports also said Rubio continues to maintain regular communication with acting Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez, who took charge following Maduro’s capture. He has reportedly participated in discussions regarding senior government positions, possible sanctions exemptions, and foreign investment opportunities in Venezuela’s oil sector.
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