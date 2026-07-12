US Strikes Trigger Explosions Across Southern Iran
(MENAFN) Several explosions were reported in different parts of southern Iran early Sunday following a new wave of US strikes, according to reports from Iranian media.
State television reported blasts in multiple locations, including three explosions in Bandar Abbas, two in Sirik, two near Chabahar, and more than 10 in Jask, located in Hormozgan province. Additional explosions were reported in Asaluyeh and Bandar Dayyer, while a military barracks in southern Bushehr province was reportedly targeted in an airstrike.
An explosion was also reported in Shah Abdollah village in southern Khuzestan province, with no casualties reported.
Later, reports citing a provincial official said several cities in Khuzestan, including Hendijan, Mahshahr, and Abadan, had been targeted in what was described as enemy attacks. Explosions were also reportedly heard on Qeshm Island.
The reported strikes followed an announcement by the US Central Command that it had carried out a third round of operations against Iran within the same week. The US said the action was in response to an alleged attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz and stated that the goal was to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial maritime traffic.
State television reported blasts in multiple locations, including three explosions in Bandar Abbas, two in Sirik, two near Chabahar, and more than 10 in Jask, located in Hormozgan province. Additional explosions were reported in Asaluyeh and Bandar Dayyer, while a military barracks in southern Bushehr province was reportedly targeted in an airstrike.
An explosion was also reported in Shah Abdollah village in southern Khuzestan province, with no casualties reported.
Later, reports citing a provincial official said several cities in Khuzestan, including Hendijan, Mahshahr, and Abadan, had been targeted in what was described as enemy attacks. Explosions were also reportedly heard on Qeshm Island.
The reported strikes followed an announcement by the US Central Command that it had carried out a third round of operations against Iran within the same week. The US said the action was in response to an alleged attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz and stated that the goal was to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial maritime traffic.
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