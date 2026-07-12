Qatar's Population Policies Support Sustainable Growth And Higher Living Standards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's population policies over the past decades has proven to maintain a balance between the size and composition of the population, labour market requirements, public services and environmental sustainability, making the inhabitants enjoy some of the highest living standards globally.

Recent international rankings indicate that such policies are reflected in several quality of life indicators. In the 2026 Mid-Year Quality of Life Index published by Numbeo, Qatar ranked 12th globally, improving six places compared with the previous ranking and placing second in Asia. Safety continues to be one of Qatar's strongest performance indicators. According to Numbeo's country database, Qatar maintains a Safety Index of more than 84 points, placing it among the safest countries worldwide. High safety levels contribute directly to the quality of life, support business confidence and reinforce the country's attractiveness for skilled professionals and international investment.

According to the latest data, Qatar's population exceeded three millions in the recent years, supported by continued economic expansion, labour market demand and major infrastructure investments. This has driven the need for more investments in healthcare, education, transportation, utilities and housing.

Accordingly, healthcare remains another major component of Qatar's population strategy. Continuous expansion of hospitals, primary healthcare centres and specialised medical facilities has increased healthcare capacity alongside population growth. The country has also invested heavily in digital health services, preventive care and precision medicine programmes, helping improve access to healthcare while supporting long-term public health objectives.

Besides, education policies have similarly focused on preparing a skilled workforce capable of supporting economic diversification. Investments in schools, educational institutes and centres, international universities, technical education and research institutions have been experiencing constant expansion over the recent years due to the increasing demand on quality and specialised educational and training service.

Similarly, infrastructure investment has played an equally important role in supporting population policies, as over the past decade, the country has completed one of the largest infrastructure development programmes in the region. Major projects include Hamad International Airport's expansion, Hamad Port, the Doha Metro, Lusail Tram, new expressways, integrated utility networks and large-scale residential developments. These projects have increased transport capacity, reduced travel times and improved access to essential services while accommodating a growing population.

Housing affordability also remains a relatively strong indicator compared with many developed economies. According to the 2026 Numbeo Quality of Life Index, Qatar records one of the lowest property price-to-income ratios among highly ranked countries. Accordingly, Qatar has continued to attract skilled professionals to support growth in sectors identified under the Third National Development Strategy, including financial services, logistics, tourism, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

In the meantime, environmental sustainability has become increasingly integrated into demographic planning. Urban expansion is supported by investments in district cooling systems, energy-efficient buildings, public transportation, water conservation and waste management. Further, digital transformation has further improved public service delivery. Government services are increasingly available through integrated digital platforms, allowing residents to access licensing, healthcare appointments, residency services, payments and administrative procedures electronically.

Qatar also continues to perform strongly in international competitiveness indicators beyond the quality of life. The country remains among the world's highest-income economies on a per-capita basis and consistently ranks among the leading countries in the Middle East for infrastructure quality, digital connectivity and public safety.

Qatar population policies