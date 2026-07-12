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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Albania's Ambassador


Date: 2026-07-12 04:03:16

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the State of Qatar, Jeta Kreka Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in her duties, emphasizing utmost support to enhance bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation in various fields.

Qatar Albania

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Gulf Times

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