Nation Mourns The Passing Of HH The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani
Allah envelop the great leader of the nation in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and grant him a spacious place in Jannah with the prophets, the righteous, the martyrs, and the virtuous – and how excellent a company they are! May Allah reward him on our behalf with the best of rewards for the great and enduring deeds he performed for his nation and the Arab and Islamic world, and inspire us all with patience and solace.
(Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed, to Him we will return)
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