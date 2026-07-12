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Qatar Armed Forces Intercept Number Of Ballistic Missiles

Qatar Armed Forces Intercept Number Of Ballistic Missiles


Date: 2026-07-12 04:02:02

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced that Qatar Armed Forces continue intercepting a number of ballistic missile attacks targeting the State of Qatar.

This announcement on Sunday at 7:23am comes following a raised security threat level for second time on Sunday, which was cleared later in another message stating that normalcy was restored.

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The Peninsula

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