Qatar Armed Forces Intercept Number Of Ballistic Missiles
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced that Qatar Armed Forces continue intercepting a number of ballistic missile attacks targeting the State of Qatar.
This announcement on Sunday at 7:23am comes following a raised security threat level for second time on Sunday, which was cleared later in another message stating that normalcy was restored.Read Also
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