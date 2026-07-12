Qatar Armed Forces Intercept Number Of Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced that Qatar Armed Forces continue intercepting a number of ballistic missile attacks targeting the State of Qatar.

This announcement on Sunday at 7:23am comes following a raised security threat level for second time on Sunday, which was cleared later in another message stating that normalcy was restored.

Qatar raises security threat level for second time on Sunday UAE says responding to missile, drone threats; Bahrain sounds sirens Qatar Defence Ministry intercepts missile attack

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