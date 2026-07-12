Erdogan Marks 31st Anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute Saturday to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, marking the massacre's 31st anniversary with a message of remembrance.
"On the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, one of the most brutal genocides in history, I remember with sorrow and mercy all our Bosniak brothers and sisters who were massacred," Erdogan wrote in a social media post. "I respectfully honor the cherished memory of our martyrs and pray for patience and strength for their families and loved ones. We will never forget Srebrenica."
The genocide unfolded after Bosnian Serb forces, commanded by Ratko Mladic, seized Srebrenica on July 11, 1995. Bosniak civilians who had fled to a UN base staffed by Dutch peacekeepers were subsequently handed over to Serb forces. What followed was systematic slaughter: 8,372 Bosniak men and boys were loaded onto buses and trucks and taken to forests, warehouses, and factories, where they were killed. Their bodies were later scattered across mass graves throughout the country in a deliberate effort to hide the crime.
Since the war's end, victims recovered and identified from those mass graves have been laid to rest each year on July 11 at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery. To date, 6,772 victims have been buried there, with another 250 interred in local cemeteries at their families' request. More than 1,000 victims remain unaccounted for.
The atrocities committed in and around Srebrenica were formally classified as genocide by the International Court of Justice in a 2007 ruling, based on evidence compiled by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.
As part of Saturday's commemorations, ten newly identified victims — whose families have given approval — will be buried at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery.
"On the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, one of the most brutal genocides in history, I remember with sorrow and mercy all our Bosniak brothers and sisters who were massacred," Erdogan wrote in a social media post. "I respectfully honor the cherished memory of our martyrs and pray for patience and strength for their families and loved ones. We will never forget Srebrenica."
The genocide unfolded after Bosnian Serb forces, commanded by Ratko Mladic, seized Srebrenica on July 11, 1995. Bosniak civilians who had fled to a UN base staffed by Dutch peacekeepers were subsequently handed over to Serb forces. What followed was systematic slaughter: 8,372 Bosniak men and boys were loaded onto buses and trucks and taken to forests, warehouses, and factories, where they were killed. Their bodies were later scattered across mass graves throughout the country in a deliberate effort to hide the crime.
Since the war's end, victims recovered and identified from those mass graves have been laid to rest each year on July 11 at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery. To date, 6,772 victims have been buried there, with another 250 interred in local cemeteries at their families' request. More than 1,000 victims remain unaccounted for.
The atrocities committed in and around Srebrenica were formally classified as genocide by the International Court of Justice in a 2007 ruling, based on evidence compiled by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.
As part of Saturday's commemorations, ten newly identified victims — whose families have given approval — will be buried at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery.
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