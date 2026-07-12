Azerbaijan Claims European Cup Gold As Ruslan Lunyov Tops Qualification
Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov has won the gold medal at the Lapua European Cup held in Manniku, Estonia.
According to AzerNEWS, citing the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Lunyov produced a standout performance in the men's 25-metre pistol event, finishing ahead of all his rivals to secure the title.
The Azerbaijani athlete topped the qualification round with 583 points, claiming first place before going on to win the gold medal.
The victory adds another European title to Azerbaijan's growing list of achievements in international shooting competitions.
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