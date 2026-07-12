Trump Announces Completion of Medical Examination at Walter Reed
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had completed a medical checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, describing the examination as “perfect,” according to reports.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right,” adding that he is 80 years old.
Trump did not provide details about the date of the examination.
Earlier in May, the White House issued a statement from a physician saying Trump was in “excellent health” following his annual medical evaluation at Walter Reed on May 26.
The report said Trump achieved a full score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a commonly used test for detecting cognitive difficulties, and noted that his neurological examination showed no signs of abnormalities.
Democrats have continued to criticize Trump over what they describe as insufficient transparency regarding his health, while also raising questions about the number of medical professionals involved in his evaluation, which official statements said included 22 specialists.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right,” adding that he is 80 years old.
Trump did not provide details about the date of the examination.
Earlier in May, the White House issued a statement from a physician saying Trump was in “excellent health” following his annual medical evaluation at Walter Reed on May 26.
The report said Trump achieved a full score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a commonly used test for detecting cognitive difficulties, and noted that his neurological examination showed no signs of abnormalities.
Democrats have continued to criticize Trump over what they describe as insufficient transparency regarding his health, while also raising questions about the number of medical professionals involved in his evaluation, which official statements said included 22 specialists.
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