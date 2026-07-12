Bellingham Brace Sends England Past Norway Into World Cup Last Four
(MENAFN) Jude Bellingham struck twice as England rallied from a goal down to defeat Norway 2-1 in extra time on Saturday, punching a ticket to the World Cup semifinals and crushing Norway's bid for its first-ever run to the final four.
Norway broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup curled a left-footed strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the ball kissing the far post on its way in.
England hit back in first-half stoppage time. Bellingham slotted home low to the far post after the ball reached Elliot Anderson in a sequence that quickly sparked debate. Just before that goal, a Norway goal kick appeared to clip an aerial camera cable before dropping near Anderson — a scenario that, under the rules, should have halted play for a dropped ball had officials spotted the contact. FIFA later stated the ball never touched the wire.
Tension carried into the second half. Harry Kane saw a goal wiped out for offside, while Norway's Torbjorn Heggem had an effort chalked off for a foul. Locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of play in Miami's punishing heat, Bellingham broke through again just three minutes into extra time, tucking away a close-range finish to put England back in front.
England later thought they'd earned a penalty when Djed Spence went down following contact from Oscar Bobb, but the spot kick was overturned on video review. Norway coach Stale Solbakken shook things up at the extra-time break, pulling Erling Haaland for Jorgen Strand Larsen as both sides visibly wore down in the heat — but England held firm to close out the win.
Bellingham's double lifts him to six goals for the tournament, tying him with Kane and putting him two behind the tournament's joint top scorers, France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi, each with eight.
England now advances to face the winner of Argentina and Switzerland on Wednesday in Atlanta — the team's second World Cup semifinal in three tournaments, as it continues chasing a first final appearance since lifting the trophy on home turf in 1966.
Norway broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup curled a left-footed strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the ball kissing the far post on its way in.
England hit back in first-half stoppage time. Bellingham slotted home low to the far post after the ball reached Elliot Anderson in a sequence that quickly sparked debate. Just before that goal, a Norway goal kick appeared to clip an aerial camera cable before dropping near Anderson — a scenario that, under the rules, should have halted play for a dropped ball had officials spotted the contact. FIFA later stated the ball never touched the wire.
Tension carried into the second half. Harry Kane saw a goal wiped out for offside, while Norway's Torbjorn Heggem had an effort chalked off for a foul. Locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of play in Miami's punishing heat, Bellingham broke through again just three minutes into extra time, tucking away a close-range finish to put England back in front.
England later thought they'd earned a penalty when Djed Spence went down following contact from Oscar Bobb, but the spot kick was overturned on video review. Norway coach Stale Solbakken shook things up at the extra-time break, pulling Erling Haaland for Jorgen Strand Larsen as both sides visibly wore down in the heat — but England held firm to close out the win.
Bellingham's double lifts him to six goals for the tournament, tying him with Kane and putting him two behind the tournament's joint top scorers, France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi, each with eight.
England now advances to face the winner of Argentina and Switzerland on Wednesday in Atlanta — the team's second World Cup semifinal in three tournaments, as it continues chasing a first final appearance since lifting the trophy on home turf in 1966.
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