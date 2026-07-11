Vaigai Dam Level Rises, Easing Drinking Water Concerns In Five TN Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, July 12 (IANS) The water level in the Vaigai Dam, the primary source of drinking water and irrigation for five districts in southern Tamil Nadu, has risen significantly over the past few weeks, providing much-needed relief after fears of an impending water shortage triggered by a weak southwest monsoon.

Located near Andipatti in Theni district, the 71-foot-high Vaigai Dam supplies water to Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. However, the southwest monsoon, which began in June, has remained below expectations, resulting in poor inflows into the reservoir and raising concerns about water availability during the coming months.

Last month, the water level in the dam had dropped sharply to just 20 feet, prompting fears of a severe drinking water crisis in the five districts that depend heavily on the reservoir. The declining storage also casts uncertainty over irrigation prospects for the current agricultural season.

The situation, however, improved after the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar Dam received moderate rainfall. As inflows into Mullaperiyar increased, authorities released 300 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water into the Vaigai Dam, gradually replenishing its storage despite the continued weak monsoon over much of the region.

According to the latest figures, the water level in the Vaigai Dam has now risen to 34 feet, marking a substantial recovery from last month's low. Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the available storage is sufficient to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to all dependent regions for the next two months. Officials said the rise in the reservoir level has effectively removed the immediate threat of drinking water scarcity in the five districts.

Nevertheless, they cautioned that the reservoir has not yet reached a level that would permit the routine release of water for irrigation. Under normal circumstances, water is released from the Vaigai Dam in June every year for the first irrigation season in parts of Madurai and Dindigul districts. This year, however, officials said such a release is unlikely unless storage levels improve further. They added that the decision would depend on rainfall over the coming days. If the catchment areas receive widespread rain and inflows into the reservoir increase substantially, the government may consider opening the dam for irrigation. Until then, priority will remain on safeguarding drinking water supplies for the five districts that depend on the Vaigai Dam.