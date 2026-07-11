Iraqis Protest Over Power Cuts In Sweltering Summer Heat

MENAFN - Jordan Times) KUT, Iraq - Hundreds of residents of an eastern Iraqi city protested on Saturday against power cuts during extreme summer heat, an AFP correspondent said.

Temperatures in the city of Kut have peaked at 44C, with residents organising protests to urge authorities to boost electricity supply.

Decades of war have left Iraq's infrastructure in a pitiful state, with power failures worsening blistering summers.

On Friday night, hundreds of protesters took to the streets with dozens hurling stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas and detaining more than 30 people, according to an AFP correspondent.

The clashes lasted until early morning.

Two local health officials told AFP on condition of anonymity that more than 50 police officers were injured. It is unclear how many protesters were wounded, with one source estimating the number at around 30. Protesters have likely avoided reporting themselves to hospital for fear of arrest, a health official said.

Demonstrations against power cuts are frequent in Iraq, especially during the scorching summer months, when temperatures often reach 50C.

In the oil-rich country, many households have just a few hours of state electricity per day, and those who can afford it use private generators to keep fridges and air conditioners running.

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, but despite its immense oil and gas reserves, it remains dependent on imports to meet its electricity needs.