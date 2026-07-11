MHA Issues Fresh Anthem, Vande Mataram Order

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reiterated the protocols governing the playing and singing of the National Anthem and the National Song, directing all central government ministries, departments and offices of Governors to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed script, diction and pronunciation.

In an order issued on July 9, the ministry said the existing instructions contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Anthem and the National Song shall or may be played or sung. It stressed that while rendering either of them, the correct script, text, diction and pronunciation must be followed without exception.

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The ministry said the correct text and pronunciation guide has been made available on its official website.

According to the order, the National Song, Vande Mataram, shall be sung during civil investiture ceremonies, on the arrival and departure of the President at formal State functions and other government-organised events, and immediately before and after the President's address to the nation broadcast on All India Radio and television.

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It shall also be played on the arrival and departure of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions within their respective States and Union Territories, as well as when the National Flag is brought on parade. The ministry added that the National Song may also be played on any other occasion for which the Government of India issues specific orders.

The MHA further clarified that in States where a State Song is also rendered alongside the National Anthem or National Song, both the National Song and the National Anthem must be performed together, with the National Song being sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem.

The latest communication follows an earlier order issued on January 28 that laid down protocols for the official rendition of the National Song. It specified that the official version, comprising six stanzas with a duration of three minutes and ten seconds, should be sung during official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the National Flag and addresses by Governors.

The ministry also reiterated that everyone present at an assembly where the National Song is sung should stand in attention.

The Centre is observing the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. While noting that it is not possible to prepare an exhaustive list of occasions for its rendition, the ministry said there is no objection to mass singing of the National Song, provided it is rendered with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained.

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The MHA also recalled the Constituent Assembly's resolution of January 24, 1950, which declared Jana Gana Mana as India's National Anthem, subject to alterations authorised by the government when necessary. The Assembly had also resolved that Vande Mataram, which played a historic role in India's freedom struggle, would be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana and enjoy equal status.