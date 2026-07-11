Deadly Spain Wildfire Evolving Favourably: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Los Gallardos, Spain: A wildfire that has killed at least 12 people in southern Spain has burned about 6,600 hectares (16,300 acres) since Thursday but conditions improved overnight, the regional emergency services chief said Saturday.

"The situation improved overnight, and weather conditions are allowing us to face the day with better prospects than yesterday," Antonio Sanz said. "This is the first day we will be able to mount a direct attack on the fire. Until now, weather conditions and the behaviour of the blaze only allowed us to work defensively."