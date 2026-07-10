Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha Reviews Arrangements At Baltal Base Camp

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the pilgrims of the annual Amarnath yatra at the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district.

He said from registration to accommodation, from smooth movement to darshan, every step of the journey should be seamless and free of any obstacles for the pilgrims.

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“Today, I visited the Baltal Base Camp to review the arrangements for the pilgrims of Baba Amarnath. I inspected every facility along with the senior officials and made it clear to all departments that the comfort of Shri Amarnath's devotees must remain the highest priority,” Sinha said in a post on X.

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“The Shrine Board and every department involved are united in their dedication to making this spiritual journey a safe, seamless, and deeply memorable experience for all,” he added.

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