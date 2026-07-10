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Stephen Crossley

Stephen Crossley


Date: 2026-07-10 10:04:23

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Sociology, Durham University
Profile Articles

Stephen Crossley is a sociologist whose interests revolve around responses to poverty, marginalisation and inequality. He is also interested in the value attached to sport and leisure opportunities in contemporary society, and the potential role of the state in addressing inequalities in these areas.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Durham University
Education
  • 2017 Durham University, PhD Sociology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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