Germany Launches Mass Production Of Gereon Ground Drones For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DEUTZ announced this in a press release, according to Ukrinform.

"To deliver the Gereon to Ukraine, we are ramping up production at our Ulm plant. In this way, the strategic partnership with ARX Robotics is creating a substantial contribution to strengthening European defense policy through support for Ukraine," said Marco Herre, CEO of the Business Unit Defense at DEUTZ.

According to the company, production is scheduled to start in a few weeks, with the first systems from the Ulm facility to be delivered to Ukraine as early as late summer.

ARX Robotics, based in Munich, is a leading European defense-tech company that is developing a new generation of unmanned, software-defined ground defense systems. As early as October 2025, the two companies had signed a corresponding strategic partnership.

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In addition to rapid industrial scaling, the strategic partnership aims to deploy DEUTZ's leading drive systems in ARX Robotics' unmanned ground systems. These include battery-electric drives and, in the future, smaller combustion or hybrid drives.

To this end, the two companies will develop an interface that connects ARX's AI-driven software platform Mithra OS with DEUTZ drives.

Photo: ARX Robotics