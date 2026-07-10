Germany Launches Mass Production Of Gereon Ground Drones For Ukraine
"To deliver the Gereon to Ukraine, we are ramping up production at our Ulm plant. In this way, the strategic partnership with ARX Robotics is creating a substantial contribution to strengthening European defense policy through support for Ukraine," said Marco Herre, CEO of the Business Unit Defense at DEUTZ.
According to the company, production is scheduled to start in a few weeks, with the first systems from the Ulm facility to be delivered to Ukraine as early as late summer.
ARX Robotics, based in Munich, is a leading European defense-tech company that is developing a new generation of unmanned, software-defined ground defense systems. As early as October 2025, the two companies had signed a corresponding strategic partnership.Read also: Bundestag lawmaker: Germany must act more decisively against Russia's shadow fleet
In addition to rapid industrial scaling, the strategic partnership aims to deploy DEUTZ's leading drive systems in ARX Robotics' unmanned ground systems. These include battery-electric drives and, in the future, smaller combustion or hybrid drives.
To this end, the two companies will develop an interface that connects ARX's AI-driven software platform Mithra OS with DEUTZ drives.
Photo: ARX Robotics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment