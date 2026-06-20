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Australia Records First Fatal H5 Bird Flu Case
(MENAFN) Australia has officially announced its first fatal incident linked to the H5 variant of avian influenza, marking a significant development in the nation's biosecurity landscape. The confirmation was made on Saturday, according to media coverage.
According to a broadcaster, citing Agriculture Minister Julie Collins, the H5 bird flu strain was identified in a migratory bird that washed ashore on an isolated coastline in Western Australia, approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles) southeast of Perth.
The infected bird was a brown skua, a wild seabird species native to sub-Antarctic regions. The animal, believed to have contracted the virus, was discovered in Western Australia on June 14.
Until now, Australia had remained the only continent free from the H5 strain of avian influenza, a disease that has caused widespread devastation among wildlife and livestock populations worldwide.
Collins stated that comprehensive measures are being implemented to safeguard the nation's poultry sector against any possible transmission of the virus. These preventative actions are supported by established response procedures and existing training programs.
Although Australia has previously experienced outbreaks of avian influenza within poultry flocks, those incidents have traditionally involved different virus strains, most notably H7 variants, rather than the globally prevalent H5N1 lineage.
Widely referred to as bird flu, avian influenza is a highly transmissible viral disease that primarily impacts bird populations. However, the virus can also spread to other animals, including humans, posing broader public health and agricultural concerns.
According to a broadcaster, citing Agriculture Minister Julie Collins, the H5 bird flu strain was identified in a migratory bird that washed ashore on an isolated coastline in Western Australia, approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles) southeast of Perth.
The infected bird was a brown skua, a wild seabird species native to sub-Antarctic regions. The animal, believed to have contracted the virus, was discovered in Western Australia on June 14.
Until now, Australia had remained the only continent free from the H5 strain of avian influenza, a disease that has caused widespread devastation among wildlife and livestock populations worldwide.
Collins stated that comprehensive measures are being implemented to safeguard the nation's poultry sector against any possible transmission of the virus. These preventative actions are supported by established response procedures and existing training programs.
Although Australia has previously experienced outbreaks of avian influenza within poultry flocks, those incidents have traditionally involved different virus strains, most notably H7 variants, rather than the globally prevalent H5N1 lineage.
Widely referred to as bird flu, avian influenza is a highly transmissible viral disease that primarily impacts bird populations. However, the virus can also spread to other animals, including humans, posing broader public health and agricultural concerns.
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