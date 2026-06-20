Solar Investment In Focus As Uzbekneftegaz Meets With AKA Bank
This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz, following the meeting between the First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz and the management of AKA Bank to explore funding mechanisms for the development of solar power plants across the country.
"During the discussion, the possibilities of direct financing for the implementation of solar power plant projects were considered," Uzbekneftgaz said.
Discussions centered on opportunities for direct financing of solar energy projects, the use of international financial instruments, and potential cooperation with manufacturers supplying modern solar panels and related equipment.--
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